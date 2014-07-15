Nikkei rises to 1-1/2-week high on U.S. optimism; BOJ gets muted reaction

TOKYO, July 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average climbed to a 1-1/2-week high on Tuesday after Citigroup's strong earnings and a merger and acquisition deal in the U.S. healthcare industry lifted sentiment. The Bank of Japan's policy meeting outcome got a muted reaction from the market. Investors are focused on BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's speech after the market close. The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent higher to 15,395.16, the highest closing level since July 4. The broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 1,273.68 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.7 percent to 11,588.42. The BOJ maintained its stimulus programme and stuck to its forecast that inflation will approach its 2 percent target next year, but slightly cut its economic growth projection for the current fiscal year. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)