FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei edges down; China economic data gets muted reaction
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei edges down; China economic data gets muted reaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 16 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
edged down on Wednesday after staying nearly flat for most of
the session as investors took profits from gains the previous
day, while China's economic data received a muted reaction from
the market.
    China's economy expanded by 2.0 percent in the second
quarter from the previous quarter, taking annual growth to 7.5
percent. Retail sales and industrial output were either in line
with forecasts or slightly higher.
    The Nikkei ended 0.1 percent lower at 15,379.30
after it closed at a 1-1/2-week high the previous day.
    The broader Topix was flat at 1,273.59, and the
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was also flat at 11,588.37.
    Investor risk appetite was curbed after U.S. momentum shares
dropped after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and her fellow
Fed policymakers raised concerns about high valuations in those
sectors. 

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.