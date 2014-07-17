FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei edges down in choppy trade; losses limited by U.S. M&A activity
July 17, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei edges down in choppy trade; losses limited by U.S. M&A activity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
edged down on Thursday, giving up earlier gains after a slightly
strengthening yen soured risk appetites, but losses were limited
as M&A activity in the U.S. improved the mood.
    The Nikkei ended 0.1 percent lower at 15,370.26 in
choppy trade, after hitting as high as 15,465.74, the highest
level since July 7.
    The broader Topix was flat at 1,273.38 and the
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was also flat at 11,591.62.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

