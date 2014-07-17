Nikkei edges down in choppy trade; losses limited by U.S. M&A activity

TOKYO, July 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Thursday, giving up earlier gains after a slightly strengthening yen soured risk appetites, but losses were limited as M&A activity in the U.S. improved the mood. The Nikkei ended 0.1 percent lower at 15,370.26 in choppy trade, after hitting as high as 15,465.74, the highest level since July 7. The broader Topix was flat at 1,273.38 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was also flat at 11,591.62. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)