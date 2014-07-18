FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei posts biggest drop in 3 weeks, downing of Malaysia jet hits mood
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei posts biggest drop in 3 weeks, downing of Malaysia jet hits mood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped to a one-week low on Friday and posted its biggest
one-day fall in three weeks as investors turned risk averse on
news a Malaysian Airlines passenger jet was shot down near the
Ukraine-Russia border.
    The Nikkei ended 1.0 percent lower to 15,215.71, the
lowest closing level since July 11. At one point, the index was
down as much as 1.7 percent.
    For the week, the benchmark rose 0.3 percent.
    The broader Topix dropped 0.8 percent to 1,263.29,
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.7 percent to
11,505.50.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.