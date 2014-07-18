Nikkei posts biggest drop in 3 weeks, downing of Malaysia jet hits mood

TOKYO, July 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a one-week low on Friday and posted its biggest one-day fall in three weeks as investors turned risk averse on news a Malaysian Airlines passenger jet was shot down near the Ukraine-Russia border. The Nikkei ended 1.0 percent lower to 15,215.71, the lowest closing level since July 11. At one point, the index was down as much as 1.7 percent. For the week, the benchmark rose 0.3 percent. The broader Topix dropped 0.8 percent to 1,263.29, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.7 percent to 11,505.50. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)