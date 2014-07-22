FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

July 22, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei rises after extended weekend; geopolitical tensions cap upside

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Tuesday as investors returned from a three-day weekend, with
exporters pulling ahead as the strong yen trend paused even as
geopolitical concerns lingered.    
    The Nikkei gained 0.8 percent to 15,343.28. On
Friday, the index fell 1.0 percent to its lowest closing level
since July 11 as investors fled riskier assets on news that a
Malaysian Airlines passenger jet was shot down near the
Ukraine-Russia border.    
    The broader Topix climbed 0.8 percent to 1,273.27,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.7 percent
to 11,593.84.
    

 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)


