Nikkei rises after extended weekend; geopolitical tensions cap upside

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday as investors returned from a three-day weekend, with exporters pulling ahead as the strong yen trend paused even as geopolitical concerns lingered. The Nikkei gained 0.8 percent to 15,343.28. On Friday, the index fell 1.0 percent to its lowest closing level since July 11 as investors fled riskier assets on news that a Malaysian Airlines passenger jet was shot down near the Ukraine-Russia border. The broader Topix climbed 0.8 percent to 1,273.27, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.7 percent to 11,593.84. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)