Nikkei edges down as market awaits earnings; Gaza concern curbs risk appetites

TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Thursday in choppy trade as investors awaited Japanese quarterly results, while geopolitical worries about Gaza curbed risk appetites, offsetting a strong private survey on Chinese manufacturing. The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent lower at 15,284.42 after trading in positive territory earlier. The broader Topix dropped 0.2 percent to 1,269.86, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.2 percent to 11,563.00. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)