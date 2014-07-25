FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei closes at 6-month high as S&P hits fresh record; Fanuc climbs on earnings
July 25, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei closes at 6-month high as S&P hits fresh record; Fanuc climbs on earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
1.1 percent on Friday to close at its highest level in six
months, buoyed by fresh record highs for the S&P and as index
heavyweight Fanuc Corp jumped after reporting strong
profits.
    The Nikkei ended up nearly 174 points at 15,457.87,
its highest closing level since Jan. 23.
    For the week, it gained 1.6 percent.
    Industrial robot maker Fanuc soared 5.3 percent after its
net profit for the April-June quarter nearly doubled to 45.1
billion yen. It contributed a hefty 36.88 points to the Nikkei,
or nearly a quarter of the benchmark's gains.
    The broader Topix rose 0.9 percent to 1,281.35, and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.9 percent to
11,670.32.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

