Nikkei rises to new 6-month high on earnings hopes; casino plays outperform

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average hit a six-month closing high on Monday, buoyed by hopes for improvement in domestic corporate earnings, while casino-related plays outperformed on a media report that new casinos could be opened in Japan before the 2020 Summer Olympics. The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.5 percent to 15,529.40 points, its highest closing level since Jan. 23. Since mid-June, the index has tried a few times to rise above the 15,500 level but in vain. Still, the Nikkei is down 4.7 percent since the start of this year. The broader Topix advanced 0.4 percent to 1,286.07 in light trade, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.3 percent to 11,710.58. (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Kim Coghill)