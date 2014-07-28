FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei rises to new 6-month high on earnings hopes; casino plays outperform
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei rises to new 6-month high on earnings hopes; casino plays outperform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average hit a
six-month closing high on Monday, buoyed by hopes for
improvement in domestic corporate earnings, while casino-related
plays outperformed on a media report that new casinos could be
opened in Japan before the 2020 Summer Olympics.
    The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.5 percent to 15,529.40
points, its highest closing level since Jan. 23.
    Since mid-June, the index has tried a few times to rise
above the 15,500 level but in vain. Still, the Nikkei is down
4.7 percent since the start of this year.    
    The broader Topix advanced 0.4 percent to 1,286.07
in light trade, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added
0.3 percent to 11,710.58.

 (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.