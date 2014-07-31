FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls in choppy trade as investors lock in profits after 4-day gain
July 31, 2014

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Thursday in choppy trade, breaking a four-day winning streak
when profit-taking erased all the gains posted in bouyant
morning trade that was supported by solid U.S. growth figures.  
    Nintendo Co dived 6.5 percent after the video game
maker posted a worse-than-expected operating loss in the
April-June quarter. 
    The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent lower at 15,620.77
after rising to as high as 15,759.66, the highest since Jan. 23.
    The broader Topix dropped 0.2 percent to 1,289.42,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.3 percent to
11,734.57.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill and Eric
Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
