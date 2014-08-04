FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei eases to 1-week low on weak Wall St; financials weigh
August 4, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei eases to 1-week low on weak Wall St; financials weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Tomo Uetake
    TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks edged down to a
more than one-week low on Monday, with financials and sea
transporters leading the losses, as a sell-off in U.S. stocks
and concerns over Argentina's default and Portuguese banking
problems dampened risk appetite.
    Japanese equities still drew some support, however, from
underlying hopes of an improvement in domestic corporate
earnings, as well as solid Asian shares and a stable currency
market. 
    The benchmark Nikkei extended losses for a third
straight trading day, shedding 0.3 percent to end at 15,474.50 -
its lowest closing level since July 25.
    The broader Topix fell 0.4 percent to 1,276.19,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 lost 0.3 percent to
11,620.36.

 (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editibng by Simon Cameron-Moore)

