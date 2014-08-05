FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei falls to 1-1/2-week low as China PMI dims mood
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 5, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei falls to 1-1/2-week low as China PMI dims mood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell
to a 1-1/2-week low on Tuesday, extending its declines into a
fourth day after a survey showed China's services sector growth
fell to a record low.
    The market also looked for more earnings cues from Japanese
companies such as Toyota Motor Corp.
    The Nikkei dropped 1.0 percent to close at 15,320.31, the
lowest closing level since July 24.
    The broader Topix fell 1.0 percent to 1,263.53, and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 1.0 percent to
11,499.49.
    China services purchasing managers' index (PMI) compiled by
HSBC/Markit fell to 50.0 in July from a 15-month high of 53.1 in
June. It was the lowest reading since November 2005 when the
data collection began. China is a major export
market for Japanese manufacturers.
    
($1 = 102.5900 Japanese Yen)

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer & Shri
Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.