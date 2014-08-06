FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Nikkei falls to 2-1/2-wk low, SoftBank tumbles on M&A disappointment
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2014 / 2:30 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Nikkei falls to 2-1/2-wk low, SoftBank tumbles on M&A disappointment

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Fixes grammar in 9th paragraph)
    * SoftBank contributes hefty negative points to Nikkei
    * Wall Street drop, Ukraine tensions curb risk appetites

    By Ayai Tomisawa
    TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks dropped to a
2-1/2-week low on Wednesday morning, hit by a sharp slide in
SoftBank Corp after  its U.S. subsidiary Sprint Corp
 abandoned its bid to acquire T-Mobile U.S. Inc.
     The mood was already bearish on Wall Street's decline over 
tensions in Ukraine, which dragged the Nikkei share average
 down 0.8 percent to 15,190.99 in mid-morning trade. The
index fell to an intra-session low of 15,187.15, the weakest
since July 18.
    Index heavy-weight SoftBank tumbled 4.8 percent and was the
most traded stock by turnover, and accounted for a hefty 30
negative points - more than a quarter of the Nikkei's losses.
    Reuters reported that Sprint has pulled its bid to acquire
No. 4 U.S. carrier T-Mobile because the challenge of securing
regulatory approval for the deal was too steep, citing a person
familiar with the matter. 
    The announcements would signal the end of a prolonged push
by Sprint's parent company, SoftBank, to acquire rival T-Mobile.
    Analysts said investors were generally cautions given the
tensions in Ukraine and other negative news, including
Argentina's debt crisis. Still, the main focus for many remains
the timing of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate tightening-cycle,
they said.
    "Ukraine worries have become a reason to take profits. But
the real concern in the market is when the Fed will raise
interest rates," said Norihiro Fujito, a senior investment
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. "The
market has started to look beyond a 'post-tapering' market."
    Data on Tuesday showed U.S. services sector activity hit an
8-1/2 year high last month and factory orders surged in June,
which fanned speculation Fed policymakers would speed up rate
hikes now expected in 2015. 
    Investors are also focused on quarterly corporate earnings,
which have so far come in largely above expectations.
    Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten
Securities, said that companies with good earning outlooks such
as Bandai Namco Holdings are in demand. The stock 
jumped 12 percent.
   Toyota Motor Corp posted a forecast-beating 4.4
percent rise in April-June operating profit and raised its North
America vehicle sales target for the year to next March, boosted
by strong sales of SUVs and pickup trucks in the United States,
its biggest market. 
    Toyota, however, dropped 0.7 percent as it stepped back from
three-week highs hit last week. 
    Other exporters including Honda Motor Co and Sony
Corp shed 0.7 percent and 1.9 percent.
    The broader Topix dropped 0.9 percent to 1,252.16,
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also declined 0.9
percent to 11,399.68.

 (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.