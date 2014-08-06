FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei slips to 6-week low on geopolitical anxiety, Softbank sinks
August 6, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei slips to 6-week low on geopolitical anxiety, Softbank sinks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Japanese shares dropped to a
six-week closing low on Wednesday as tensions over Ukraine hit
global equities, and SoftBank Corp tumbled after its
U.S. subsidiary Sprint Corp abandoned its bid to acquire
T-Mobile U.S. Inc.
    The Nikkei average fell 1.1 percent to 15,159.79,
its lowest close since June 27, logging its fifth consecutive
day of losses.
    The broader Topix fell 1.0 percent to 1,251.29, a
seven-week closing low while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400
 dropped 0.9 percent to 11,395.80.
    
        

 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

