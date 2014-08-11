FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei posts biggest one-day gain in 4 months on easing tensions in Ukraine
August 11, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei posts biggest one-day gain in 4 months on easing tensions in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks posted their
biggest daily jump in four months on Monday after tensions in
Ukraine eased, and as exporters rose as the yen stepped back
from last week's sharp gains.
    The Nikkei share average jumped 2.4 percent to
15,130.52 points, its biggest daily percentage gain since mid
April. It recouped most of its steep losses suffered on Friday.
    The broader Topix gained 2.0 percent to 1,252.51,
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 2.1 percent to
11,402.48.
    

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
