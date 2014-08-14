FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei extends rally into fourth day, helped by public buying hopes
August 14, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei extends rally into fourth day, helped by public buying hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Japanese shares extended its rally
into a fourth day on Thursday, heartened by gains on Wall Street
and on anticipation that Japanese public pension funds and other
public accounts will step up buying to shore up the market.
    The Nikkei share average rose 0.7 percent to
15,314.57 points, having gained 3.6 percent so far this week,
though trade volume was low due to the traditional Japanese
"obon" summer holidays.
    The broader Topix rose 0.7 percent to 1,270.50 with
trading volume less than 90 percent of its recent averages,
while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also gained 0.7
percent to 11,567.33.

 (Editing by Kim Coghill)

