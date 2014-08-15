FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei ends flat in summer lull, posts biggest weekly gain in 4 months
#Market News
August 15, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei ends flat in summer lull, posts biggest weekly gain in 4 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Tokyo stocks ended steady on
Friday and booked their biggest weekly gain in four months on
easing tensions in Ukraine and growing hopes that Japanese
public pension funds will buy domestic shares.
     The Nikkei ended flat at 15,318.34 in choppy trade
and on subdued volume due to the summer lull. For the week, the
index gained 3.7 percent, the biggest weekly gain since
mid-April.
    The broader Topix was flat at 1,270.68, and the
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was also flat at 11,565.00.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

