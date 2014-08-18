FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei flat in thin trade as market eyes Ukraine, Jackson Hole; Chugai jumps
#Market News
August 18, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei flat in thin trade as market eyes Ukraine, Jackson Hole; Chugai jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei ended flat on
Monday in thin trade as geopolitical tensions dulled risk
appetite, but Chugai Pharmaceutical jumped on a media
report that Roche Holding AG's may be close to sealing
a deal to take full ownership of the Japanese drugmaker.
    The Nikkei was flat at 15,322.60 in choppy trade.
    Global markets are also closely focused on this week's
annual meeting of top central bankers and economists in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming.
    A total of 1.54 billion shares changed hands, the least 
since mid-April.
    The broader Topix edged up 0.1 percent to 1,271.26,
and the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was flat at
11,564.70.

 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
