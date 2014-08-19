Nikkei climbs to 2-week high on U.S. data; weak yen lifts exporters

TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average hit a two-week high on Tuesday as robust U.S. housing data boosted sentiment, while the weaker yen increased risk appetite in index-heavy stocks and exporters such as SoftBank Corp and Panasonic Corp. Receding tensions in Ukraine also brightened the mood, after Russia said on Monday all objections to it sending a humanitarian convoy to Ukraine had been resolved. The Nikkei rose for a seventh straight day, rising 0.8 percent to 15,449.79 points. It hit an intraday high of 15,476.05, its best level since Aug. 5. The broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 1,280.29, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.8 percent to 11,652.03. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Shinichi Saoshiro Editing by Jacqueline Wong)