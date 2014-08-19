FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei climbs to 2-week high on U.S. data; weak yen lifts exporters
August 19, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei climbs to 2-week high on U.S. data; weak yen lifts exporters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average hit a
two-week high on Tuesday as robust U.S. housing data boosted
sentiment, while the weaker yen increased risk appetite in
index-heavy stocks and exporters such as SoftBank Corp 
and Panasonic Corp.
    Receding tensions in Ukraine also brightened the mood, after
Russia said on Monday all objections to it sending a
humanitarian convoy to Ukraine had been resolved.
 
    The Nikkei rose for a seventh straight day, rising
0.8 percent to 15,449.79 points. It hit an intraday high of
15,476.05, its best level since Aug. 5.
    The broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 1,280.29,
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.8 percent to
11,652.03.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Shinichi Saoshiro Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)

