FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei up a tad, gains for 8th day as weak yen supports
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei up a tad, gains for 8th day as weak yen supports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks eked out a small
gain on Wednesday to mark its longest winning streak since last
December, though sentiment was subdued as many investors stuck
to the sidelines ahead of a gathering of central bankers in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
    A weaker yen nudged the Nikkei share average up 0.03
percent to 15,454.45, the eighth straight day of gains.  The
dollar rose to a session high of 103.27 yen - its
strongest level since April.    
    But the broader Topix inched down 0.05 percent to
1,279.64, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped
0.02 percent to 11,650.01. 

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.