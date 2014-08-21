Nikkei rises to 3-week high as weaker yen helps sentiment

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose to a three-week high on Thursday, posting gains for the ninth consecutive day, as a weaker yen shored up exporters after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting raised the risk of an earlier rate hike. The Nikkei share average climbed 0.9 percent to 15,586.20 points, its highest closing level since July 31. The nine-day winning streak was the longest since December. The broader Topix added 0.9 percent to 1,291.19, and the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.9 percent to 11,752.54. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)