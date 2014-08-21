FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises to 3-week high as weaker yen helps sentiment
August 21, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei rises to 3-week high as weaker yen helps sentiment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose to a
three-week high on Thursday, posting gains for the ninth
consecutive day, as a weaker yen shored up exporters after
minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting raised the
risk of an earlier rate hike.
    The Nikkei share average climbed 0.9 percent to
15,586.20 points, its highest closing level since July 31. The
nine-day winning streak was the longest since December.
    The broader Topix added 0.9 percent to 1,291.19, and
the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.9 percent to
11,752.54.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

