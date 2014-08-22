FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei snaps 9-day gains but strong U.S. data limit loss
August 22, 2014

Nikkei snaps 9-day gains but strong U.S. data limit loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
snapped a nine-day winning streak on Friday, as investors booked
profits from recent gains although upbeat U.S. economic data
limited the losses.
    The Nikkei reversed earlier rises to end 0.3 percent
lower at 15,539.19. For the week, the index gained 1.4 percent,
rising for the second straight weeks.
    The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 1,286.07,
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also declined 0.4
percent to 11,710.49.
    Investors were focused on Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen's speech on Friday at the annual gathering of central
bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
    

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
