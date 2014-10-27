FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei rises, Tepco shines; trading subdued ahead of Fed meeting
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei rises, Tepco shines; trading subdued ahead of Fed meeting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose on Monday to
a 2-1/2 week high as upbeat U.S. data and a weaker yen lifted
sentiment in the overall market, but volume was thin as
investors awaited the outcome of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve
policy meeting this week.
    The Nikkei share index ended 0.6 percent higher at
15,388.72, the highest closing level since Oct. 9.
    But only a total of 1.81 billion shares changed hands on the
broader Topix, the lowest since Sept. 8.
    The Topix added 1.0 percent to 1,254.28, while the
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.9 percent to
11,415.63.
    Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) soared 17 percent
after the Nikkei reported that it will likely post a pre-tax
profit of 125 billion yen for the year through March, up from
43.2 billion yen last fiscal year. 
    Tepco was the third-most traded stock by turnover, with 148
million shares changing hands, about 20 times more than last
week's average daily volume.    

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.