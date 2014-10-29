Nikkei gains on bright industrial data; earnings optimism boosts sentiment

* Japanese shares up as factory output beats expectations * Nomura jumps on rosy earnings data * Honda forecasts trimmed on tough competition, recall-linked problems By Thomas Wilson TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after better-than-expected industrial production data and upbeat earnings figures bouyed investor sentiment. Industrial production rose by 2.7 percent in September, the fastest pace since January, easing some concerns about Japan's factory activity and the broader economy. The Nikkei share average jumped 1.4 percent to 15,543.28 by 0125 GMT, on course for its biggest gain in a week. "Anything that's sentiment-positive for the economy is a double blessing for the market," said Gavin Parry, managing director of Parry International Trading in Hong Kong. Japan's largest investment banking and securities group Nomura Holdings was boosted by better-than-expected earnings. Shares in the firm soared 5 percent after its second quarter net profit rose 39 percent. [ID: nL4N0SN2ZF] Investors bought robot manufacturer Fanuc Corp, which climbed 1.7 percent, and Sony, which gained 3.1 percent. But Honda Motor Co Ltd slipped 0.4 percent in spite of the promising factory data. On Tuesday the firm trimmed its full-year sales forecasts in the face of tough competition in Japan and China, as well as the impact of recalls of cars with air bags made by Takata Corp . [ID: nL4N0SN34S] Shin-Etsu Chemical also disappointed, with shares dropping 2.5 percent even though the firm raised its earnings forecasts. Companies due to post earnings results after the close of Wednesday's session include Hitachi Ltd, Mitsubishi Motors and Nintendo. The broader Topix gained 1.4 percent to 1,269.02. The new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also added 1.4 percent to 11,546.39. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Kim Coghill)