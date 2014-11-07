FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises as weak yen helps exporters; Takata slides
November 7, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei rises as weak yen helps exporters; Takata slides

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks gained on Friday as
a weaker yen boosted exporters, while troubled auto parts maker
Takata Corp skidded after reports said it erased test
results showing problems with its air bags.
    The Nikkei benchmark added 0.5 percent to 16,880.38
to finish the week up 2.8 percent.
    Strong performers included Panasonic Corp, which
jumped 2.7 percent, and chip-maker Disco, which surged
11.5 percent as it hiked its profit outlook for the year.
    Takata, already at the centre of a global vehicle recall,
slipped 7.3 percent on revelations that it ordered its
technicians to destroy test results showing the risks of
potentially defective air bags.
    The broader Topix added 0.5 percent to 1,363.67,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.6 percent to
12,446.09. 
    

 (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

