Nikkei rises on strong U.S. data, weak yen; Sharp tumbles on profit warning
#Market News
January 19, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei rises on strong U.S. data, weak yen; Sharp tumbles on profit warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Monday after strong U.S.  economic data buoyed sentiment and
the weaker yen helped exporters such as Honda Motor Co,
but Sharp Corp tumbled on a profit warning.
    The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 17,014.29, recovering
from a 2-1/2-month low of 16,592.57 hit on Friday.
    But trading was thin, with only 2.040 billion shares
changing hands, the lowest since Dec. 30 as there were fewer
participants with the U.S. markets shut on Monday for a holiday.
    The broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,372.41.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.7 percent to
12,469.58.
    Sharp dived 8.8 percent after it warned on Monday it will
likely miss this year's earnings target. 
    
    

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
