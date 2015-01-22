FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei edges up as yen sags, caution before ECB caps gains
January 22, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei edges up as yen sags, caution before ECB caps gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Japanese shares edged up on
Thursday as the yen sagged versus the dollar after surging the
previous day, although caution ahead of the closely-watched
European Central Bank policy meeting firmly later in the day
capped gains.
    Upcoming domestic corporate earnings announcements also
added to the wait-and-see mood.
    The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent higher at 17,329.02.
The broader Topix slipped 0.1 percent to 1,389.43 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.1 percent to
12,631.01.
    

 (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)

