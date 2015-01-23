FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises to near 1-month high as ECB stimulus buoys sentiment
#Market News
January 23, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei rises to near 1-month high as ECB stimulus buoys sentiment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a near one-month high on Friday as investors' risk appetite
was buoyed after the European Central Bank unveiled a
bond-buying scheme to help revive the region's economy and stave
off deflation.
    The Nikkei ended 1.1 percent higher at 17,511.75
points, the highest closing level since Dec. 29.
    For the week, the Nikkei rose 3.8 percent.
    The broader Topix gained 1.0 percent to 1,403.22 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.9 percent to
12,749.04.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
