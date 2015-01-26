FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei slips after Greek poll win for anti-austerity party; Marubeni tumbles
January 26, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 26(Reuters) - Japanese stocks dropped on Monday as an
anti-austerity party won Greece's general election, sparking fears of fresh
instability in the euro zone and dampening investor risk appetite.
    In the thinnest trade since Jan 5, the Nikkei benchmark closed down
0.3 percent at 17,468.52. Investors said that expectations of strong corporate
earnings helped the Nikkei recover most of its early losses.
    Trading house Marubeni Corp closed down 4.7 percent after tumbling
in late afternoon trade. In a press briefing after the market close, the
company's CEO announced a halving of its group net profit forecast, citing
falling commodities prices and a goodwill charge related to its acquisition of
agribusiness firm Gavilon. 
    The broader Topix fell 0.1 percent to 1,402.08, while the JPX-Nikkei
Index 400 also fell 0.1 percent to 12,733.11. 

 (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

