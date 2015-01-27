FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei hits 1-month high on Greece election relief
January 27, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei hits 1-month high on Greece election relief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Japanese share prices rose to
one-month highs on Tuesday on relief that Greece's election
outcome did not roil European financial markets as much as
initially feared.
    The Nikkei rose 1.7 percent to 17,768.30 points, its
highest close since late December and extending its recovery
from a 2-1/2-month low hit on Jan. 16 to 7.1 percent.
    Gains were led by precision machinery makers and financial
shares.
    Market players were also betting that stimulus from the
European Central Bank will keep money sloshing around in
financial markets, and that upcoming earning reports will show
Japanese exporters benefitting from a weaker yen while importers
reap a windfall from a sharp slide in oil prices.
    Both the broader Topix and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400
 also gained 1.7 percent.

 (Additional reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Edwina Gibbs &
Kim COghill)

