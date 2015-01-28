FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei hits fresh 1-month high on earnings hopes; Sony outperforms
#Market News
January 28, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei hits fresh 1-month high on earnings hopes; Sony outperforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Thomas Wilson
    TOKYO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose to a fresh
one-month high on Wednesday as expectations of strong corporate
earnings and a weaker yen boosted investor sentiment.
    The Nikkei benchmark gained 0.2 percent to close at
17,795.73, its highest since Dec. 29, after reversing early
losses triggered by profit-taking after disappointing U.S.
earnings. The average rose 1.7 percent on Tuesday.
    Market participants were also buying on expectations that
Wall Street shares would recover Tuesday's losses on Wednesday,
as U.S. stock futures rebounded during Asian hours.
    Sony Corp gained 2.7 percent after sources told
Reuters it plans to cut around 1,000 more jobs in its struggling
smartphone division. 
    The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 1,429.92,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 ticked up 0.1 percent
to 12,969.74. 

 (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Kim Coghill)

