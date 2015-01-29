FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei posts biggest drop in 2 weeks after Fed, dismal earnings
January 29, 2015

Nikkei posts biggest drop in 2 weeks after Fed, dismal earnings

TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average posted the
biggest one-day drop in two weeks on Thursday, hit by dismal
earnings from the likes of Komatsu Ltd and signs the
U.S. Federal Reserve is on course to raise rates this year
despite a shaky global outlook.
    The Nikkei fell 1.1 percent to 17,606.22, the
biggest one-day percentage drop since Jan. 16.
    The broader Topix fell 1.1 percent to 1,413.58 while
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 1.2 percent to
12,820.95.
    The Federal Reserve signalled it remains firmly on track
with plans to raise interest rates this year despite a
deteriorating global outlook.
    Construction equipment makers Komatsu tumbled 8.5 percent
and Hitachi Construction Machinery dived 11 percent
after reporting poor earnings.


 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

