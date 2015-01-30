FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises as corporate earnings buoy mood; SoftBank falls
January 30, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei rises as corporate earnings buoy mood; SoftBank falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Friday as strong company earnings led by Nomura Holdings
 and Advantest Corp buoyed sentiment, but a
sell-off in index-heavyweight SoftBank Corp limited the
gains.
    The Nikkei ended 0.4 percent higher at 17,674.39.
For the week, the Nikkei gained 0.9 percent, while it rose 1.3
percent for the month.
    The broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 1,415.07 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.1 percent to
12,830.17.
    SoftBank Corp fell 3.4 percent and contributed a
hefty 28.74 negative points to the Nikkei after Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd reported lower-than-expected revenues for
the third quarter. SoftBank has a 32.59 percent stake in
Alibaba.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

