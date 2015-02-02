FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei falls on soft U.S. and China data, printer-makers sink
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei falls on soft U.S. and China data, printer-makers sink

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Japanese share prices fell on
Monday after soft U.S. and China economic data raised doubts
over global growth prospects, while shares in two printer
manufacturers tumbled after disappointing earnings.
    The Nikkei share average dropped 0.7 percent to
17,558.04. The broader Topix fell 0.5 percent to
1,408.75 while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 lost 0.3
percent to 12,785.93.
    Seiko Epson fell 10.1 percent while Konica Minolta
 dropped 9.4 percent.
    Beneficiaries from sliding oil prices in the past several
months - ranging from airline companies and rubber makers to
power companies - also took a big hit after oil prices posted
their biggest rebound in 2-1/2 years.
    

 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.