Nikkei posts biggest gains in more than 2 weeks

TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Japanese shares posted their biggest gains in more than two weeks on Wednesday after Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's strong results lifted financial shares, and hopes for a new Greek debt swap deal and a stabilization in oil prices underpinned broader sentiment. The Nikkei share average ended 2.0 percent higher to 17,678.74. It was the biggest daily percentage gain since Jan. 20. The broader Topix rose 1.8 percent to 1,417.00 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 1.7 percent to 12,859.97. (Editing by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)