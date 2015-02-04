FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei posts biggest gains in more than 2 weeks
February 4, 2015

Nikkei posts biggest gains in more than 2 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Japanese shares posted their
biggest gains in more than two weeks on Wednesday after
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's strong results lifted
financial shares, and hopes for a new Greek debt swap deal and a
stabilization in oil prices underpinned broader sentiment.
    The Nikkei share average ended 2.0 percent higher to
17,678.74. It was the biggest daily percentage gain since Jan.
20.
    The broader Topix rose 1.8 percent to 1,417.00 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 1.7 percent to
12,859.97.

 (Editing by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

