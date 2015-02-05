FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls on Greece worries, weak oil prices; Sony surges
#Hot Stocks
February 5, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei falls on Greece worries, weak oil prices; Sony surges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Thursday on news of the European Central Bank's hardline
stance on Greek debt and fresh falls in oil prices, but Sony
Corp soared after raising its outlook.
    The Nikkei share average ended 1 percent lower at
17,504.62.
    The broader Topix fell 0.5 percent to 1,410.11 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.6 percent to
12,778.26.
    Sony shares surged 12 percent to post their biggest daily
gain in two years after the electronics and entertainment group
raised its full-year forecast to signal the worst of its
troubles may be over. It was the most traded stock by turnover.
 

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

