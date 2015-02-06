FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises after oil prices gain; market awaits US jobs data
#Market News
February 6, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei rises after oil prices gain; market awaits US jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Ayai Tomisawa
    TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Friday
after oil prices rebounded, but investors remained cautious
ahead of a U.S. jobs report later in the day that could give
clues on the timing of the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to raise
rates.
    The Nikkei share average ended 0.8 percent higher at
17,648.50. For the week, the Nikkei fell 0.1 percent. 
    The broader Topix rose 0.5 percent to 1,417.19, and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to
12,847.97.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

