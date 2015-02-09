Nikkei edges up after strong U.S. jobs data but China worries limit gains

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Monday as the yen weakened against the dollar after strong U.S. jobs data, but gains were limited as weak Chinese trade numbers capped risk appetite. The Nikkei ended up 0.4 percent at 17,711.93, but off an intraday high of 17,799.49, the highest since Jan. 30. The broader Topix added 0.6 percent to 1,424.92, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.5 percent to 12,916.95. Analysts said that while some investors took heart from the weakening yen after the U.S. data, others were concerned that liquidity may shrink in the global market if the U.S. Federal Reserve increases rates too soon. The Greek debt situation also put investors on edge as Athens reaffirmed its rejection of an international bailout programme. (Editing by Richard Borsuk & Shri Navaratnam)