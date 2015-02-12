FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei closes at highest level in 7-1/2 years as weak yen lifts exporters
February 12, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei closes at highest level in 7-1/2 years as weak yen lifts exporters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ended
at its highest level in more than 7-1/2 years on Thursday as the
weak yen boosted exporters such as Toyota Motor Corp 
and Sony Corp, while investors awaited the outcome of
Greek debt negotiations.
    The Nikkei benchmark gained 1.9 percent to
17,979.72, the highest closing level since July 2007.
    Fanuc Corp soared 6.2 percent and hit a record high
after the Nikkei business daily reported that Third Point bought
a stake in the industrial robot maker. 
    It contributed a hefty 51.36 points to the Nikkei benchmark,
or more than 15 percent of the Nikkei's point gains.
    The broader Topix rose 1.5 percent to 1,449.39, with
2.77 billion shares changing hands, the biggest number since
Dec. 12. Turnover was 3.160 trillion yen ($26.30 billion), the
highest since the same date.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 1.5 percent to
13,136.59.

($1 = 120.1500 yen)

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
