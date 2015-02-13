FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei retreats from 7-1/2-year high, gains 1.5 pct for the week
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 13, 2015 / 6:28 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei retreats from 7-1/2-year high, gains 1.5 pct for the week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Friday, retreating from a 7-1/2-year closing high the
previous day as investors took profits from gainers such as
Fanuc Corp, but buying in cyclical stocks exposed to
consumer demand limited the losses.
    A ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine also eased
tensions in the market. 
    The Nikkei shed 0.4 percent to 17,913.36, retreating
from 17,979.72 marked on Thursday, the highest closing level
since July 2007. For the week, the Nikkei gained 1.5 percent.
    The broader Topix outperformed, ending flat at
1,449.38 after trading in positive territory most of the day.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.1 percent to
13,147.96.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.