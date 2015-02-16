FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises to near 8-year high helped by Wall Street's gains
February 16, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei rises to near 8-year high helped by Wall Street's gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a near eight-year high on Monday helped by Wall Street's
gains, even as investors digested weaker-than-expected domestic
growth data.
    The Nikkei ended 0.5 percent higher to 18,004.77,
the highest closing level since July 2007.
    The broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 1,459.43,
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.7 percent to
13,239.57.
    Japan's economy rebounded from recession in the final
quarter of last year but growth was weaker than expected as
household and corporate spending disappointed, underlining the
challenge premier Shinzo Abe's government faces in breaking the
economy free from 15 years of stagnation. 

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)

