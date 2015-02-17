REFILE-Nikkei retreats from near 8-year high on Greek worries

(Adds Topix hitting highest closing level since Dec 2007) TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, retreating from a near eight-year high after talks between Greece and euro zone finance ministers on a new debt deal collapsed. The Nikkei closed 0.1 percent lower at 17,987.09 points, hit by selling in index heavyweight stocks such as Fast Retailing Co, which contributed to a hefty 21 negative points to the index. The Nikkei retreated from a near eight-year high of 18,074.26 hit on the previous day. However, the broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,462.07, the highest closing level since December 2007. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also advanced 0.2 percent to 13,264.48. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)