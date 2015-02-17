FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Nikkei retreats from near 8-year high on Greek worries
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 17, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Nikkei retreats from near 8-year high on Greek worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Topix hitting highest closing level since Dec 2007)
    TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Tuesday, retreating from a near eight-year high after talks
between Greece and euro zone finance ministers on a new debt
deal collapsed.
    The Nikkei closed 0.1 percent lower at 17,987.09
points, hit by selling in index heavyweight stocks such as Fast
Retailing Co, which contributed to a hefty 21 negative
points to the index. The Nikkei retreated from a near eight-year
high of 18,074.26 hit on the previous day.
    However, the broader Topix added 0.2 percent to
1,462.07, the highest closing level since December 2007.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also advanced 0.2
percent to 13,264.48.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.