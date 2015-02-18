FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises to fresh 8-year high on U.S. rally; BOJ keeps policy steady
February 18, 2015 / 3:50 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei rises to fresh 8-year high on U.S. rally; BOJ keeps policy steady

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Ayai Tomisawa
    TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a fresh eight-year high on Wednesday after U.S. stocks
rallied on hopes that a debt deal would be reached with Greece,
while investors digested the Bank of Japan's decision to keep
policy unchanged.
    After the morning session closed, the BOJ maintained its
massive asset buying stimulus spree and revised up its view on
exports and output. Traders are now awaiting an afternoon news
conference by the BOJ chief for any clues on future
policy. 
    The Nikkei was up 1.0 percent at 18,159.26 points by
early afternoon after touching as high as 18,175.90. It was the
highest level since July 2007.
    The next upside target as a closing level is seen at
18,261.98, which was last seen in early July 2007, analysts
said.
    Greece will remain an immediate concern for financial
markets as the European Central Bank decides later in the day
whether to maintain emergency lending to Greek banks which have
lost deposits at an unnerving rate. 
    The broader Topix gained 1.2 percent to 1,479.73 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 1.3 percent to
13,430.93.

 (Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
