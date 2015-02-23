FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei hits 15-year high after Greece deal, banks hit by profit-taking
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei hits 15-year high after Greece deal, banks hit by profit-taking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average hit a
near 15-year high on Monday after Greece clinched a deal with
its euro zone partners to extend its bailout, but recent gainers
such as banks and insurers succumbed to profit-taking.
    The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 18,466.92 points, its
highest close since April 2000. But gains in the broader market
were smaller, with the Topix rising just 0.2 percent to
1,502.83 due to profit-taking in banks and other financials.
    Bank shares, the best performer so far this
month, fell 1 percent.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.2 percent to
13,637.38, logging its 11th straight day of gains, its longest
winning streak since the start of the index in January last
year.

 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.