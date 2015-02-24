FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises to another 15-year high; market awaits Yellen speech
February 24, 2015

Nikkei rises to another 15-year high; market awaits Yellen speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
for a fifth straight day on Tuesday and scored another 15-year
high after the yen weakened, while investors were cautious
awaiting comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
later in the day.
    The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 18,603.48 points, the
highest point of the day and the highest close since April 2000.
    The broader Topix gained 0.4 percent to 1,508.28,
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.3 percent to
13,680.93.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
