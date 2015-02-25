FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei snaps 5-day winning streak but Yellen comments temper losses
#Market News
February 25, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei snaps 5-day winning streak but Yellen comments temper losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks snapped a five-day
winning streak on Wednesday as investors grew cautious that the
market was becoming overbought, but losses were limited by U.S.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's message of policy
flexibility.
    The Nikkei share average ended 0.1 percent lower at
18,585.20 points. It bounced between positive and negative
territory during the session.
    The broader Topix was flat at 1,507.62, with 2.2
billion shares changing hands, the lowest level in more than two
weeks.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.1 percent to
13,665.59.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

