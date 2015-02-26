FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises to fresh 15-year high as Fed supports mood
February 26, 2015

Nikkei rises to fresh 15-year high as Fed supports mood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Ayai Tomisawa
    TOKYO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a new 15-year high on Thursday after hedge funds were seen
buying futures, while index-heavyweight stocks rose as investor
risk appetite improved following benign comments by Fed Chair
Janet Yellen.
    The Nikkei ended 1.1 percent higher at 18,785.79,
the highest closing level since April 2000.
    The broader Topix gained 0.9 percent to 1,521.68 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.9 percent to
13,791.15.
    Market watchers said sentiment was also lifted by news that
the Federation of National Public Service Personnel Mutual Aid
Associations, the body managing Japan's national civil service
pensions, will raise its target allocation for domestic stocks
to 25 percent from 8 percent.
    

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

