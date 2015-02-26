FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2015 / 8:50 AM / 3 years ago

Foreign buying of Japanese shares jumped during week of Feb 16-20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought 1.13
trillion yen ($9.5 billion) of Japanese cash shares and futures
last week, their largest net buying in more than three months,
helping to drive Japanese stock prices to 15-year highs.
    They bought 153.8 billion yen ($1.29 billion) of cash
stocks, data from the Tokyo Stock Exchange showed, and also 
bought 978.8 billion yen ($8.23 billion) of Japanese stock
futures, according to data from Osaka Securities Exchange.
    The total was 49 percent higher than bought in the week of
Feb. 9-13, when foreigners made net purchases of 759.1 billion
yen - 15.8 billion yen of cash stocks and 743.3 billion yen of
futures. 
    In the week ended Feb. 20, the Nikkei share average 
rose 2.3 percent, breaking above a December peak to hit its
highest level since 2000.
    Japanese retail investors were the biggest seller of cash
stocks last week, selling 759.1 billion yen  ($6.38 billion) of
cash shares in net, larger than the net selling of 490.8 billion
yen ($4.13 billion) the week before.
    Trust banks, which manages funds on behalf of investors
including public accounts such as the nation's biggest public
pension fund, also became a net seller of cash stocks, selling
33.6 billion yen  ($283 million) after net buying of 97.5
billion yen ($820 million) the week before.
    
    ($1 = 118.90 yen)

 (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

