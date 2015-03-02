Nikkei rises to 15-year high on weak yen, China rate cut

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks closed Monday's session at fresh 15-year highs after China's weekend interest rate cut bolstered risk appetite and as the yen weakened, but the gains were limited as investors were cautious of a potentially overheating market. The Nikkei share average ended 0.2 percent higher at 18,826.88, the highest closing level since April 2000. The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,524.97, with 2.17 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level in three weeks. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.1 percent to 13,837.41. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)