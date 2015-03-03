FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls on profit-taking; Sharp dives as it seeks aid
#Market News
March 3, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei falls on profit-taking; Sharp dives as it seeks aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
edged down in choppy trade on Tuesday as investors took profits
from recent gains, while Sharp Corp tumbled on news
that it is planning to seek aid from its main lenders as it
expects losses to mount this year.
    The Nikkei ended 0.1 percent lower at 18,815.16
points, snapping a three-day winning streak. It bounced between
positive and negative territory.
    However, the broader Topix ended 0.1 percent higher
at 1,526.83 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.2
percent to 13,867.02.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

