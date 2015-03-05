FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises on economic optimism, BOJ buying
March 5, 2015 / 6:39 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei rises on economic optimism, BOJ buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - Japanese share prices ticked up
on Thursday despite softness in Wall Street shares the previous
day helped by optimism on the Japanese economy and bolstered by
the Bank of Japan's buying earlier this week.
    The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 18,751.84 while the
broader Topix rose 0.4 percent to 1,523.72.
    But trading volume was the lowest so far this year as
investors looked to the European Central Bank's policy meeting
later in the day and the U.S. employment data on Friday.]
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.5 percent to
13,846.45.
    

 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
